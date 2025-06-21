International Yoga Day 2025 celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

International Yoga Day 2025- Every year, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day worldwide. Initiated in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly following a proposal by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this day highlights the significance of yoga, an ancient Indian practice that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. June 21 was chosen as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, holding special significance in Indian culture. On this day, people practice yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation. Yoga not only reduces stress but also enhances physical flexibility, concentration, and immunity.

The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga globally. It encourages adopting a healthy lifestyle and fostering harmony with nature. Through yoga, this day promotes global peace and unity, making it a unique initiative for holistic well-being.

Here are the report on International Yoga Day celebration across the Arunachal Pradesh.

Tawang – The International Day 2025 was celebrated with remarkable enthusiasm and unity at Chuna,Mago village under Jang Sub-Division of Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh. With the serene Himalayas as a backdrop, the event was held under the global theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasizing the interconnectedness of personal well-being and planetary health. The celebration saw the participation of local villagers, school children, government officials, and soldiers of the Gajraj Corps, all coming together in a harmonious yoga session that echoed the universal appeal of Yoga. The event was graced by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh; Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs; Kento Jini, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh; along with senior officers including the Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and Superintendent of Police, Tawang, DW Thongon Brigade Commanders, and the DIG of ITBP.

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party, Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day at the Thupten Gatseling Monastery in Itanagar. The event was graced by State BJP President Kaling Moyong along with other ministers, MLAs, IMC Mayor Tame Phasang, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations, and party karyakartas, actively participated in the session.

RAJBHAWAN- The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm at the Combined Annual Training Camp being held at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College, Itanagar. In line with this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” around 400 NCC cadets from various institutions across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam participated in the Yoga Day celebrations. The cadets performed various yoga asanas and breathing exercises, promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and harmony with nature.

HIMALAYAN UNIVERSITY- Himalayan University enthusiastically observed the International Yoga Day 2025 on 21st June under the global theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” at the University Auditorium. The event witnessed active participation from more than 200 NSS volunteers and staff members, reflecting the collective commitment towards holistic health and environmental well-being. The program was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor, who delivered an insightful message on the relevance of yoga in contemporary life. He was accompanied by Vijay Tripathy, Registrar, and Mr. Reyom Ete, Head Admin/OSD to Registrar, who extended their full support to the event.

NAMSAI- International Day of Yoga 2025 was observed today at the serene Prayer Hall of Golden Pagoda, Namsai under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” with notable participation from Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Mrs Dasanglu Pul, Minister (WCD, Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology), Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA-Namsai cum Advisor to HM (RWD, Sports & Youth Affairs), Nang Urmila Mancheykhun ZPC Namsai, C R Khampa DC Namsai, Dharmender Kumar Singh Commandant of 186 Bn CRPF and Colonel Rajat Bhatia. The programme featured a guided meditation session and yoga practice as per IDY Common Yoga Protocol led by an instructor from Brahma Kumari. A demonstration of yoga was also performed by 186 Bn CRPF. Around 500 participants participated in the event with participants from 4th Madras Regiment, Tezu, 186 Bn CRPF, Assam Rifles, BRO, NHIDCL, APPS, HoDs, Brahma Kumari and students from AUS, GHSS Namsai.

AALO- A yoga program was organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day on 21 June 2025 at 57th Battalion ITBP Aalo campus under the direction of Anil Kumar Commandant. Padma Awardee Mrs. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin was present as the chief guest. Mrs. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin is a social worker, founder of Mother’s Vision NGO, Aalo and Zila Parishad member of Yomcha in West Siang district. She was awarded the Padma Shri for the year 2025 for her three decades of service and tireless hard work in the fields of de-addiction, rehabilitation and social reform in West Siang District.

ZIRO- Joining the rest of the world, the Lower Subansiri District celebrated the 11th Edition of the International Day of Yoga with the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ at S.H Arena Futsal at Hapoli, Ziro on Saturday June 21, 2025. The event has been organized by the District Ayush Society in collaboration with District Administration and BJP District Unit, Lower Subansiri District. Speaking on the occasion, Hage Appa, HMLA highlighted the significance of International Day of Yoga and benefits of practicing yoga regularly. Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme appreciated the Health Department and District Ayush Society for organizing such a meaningful event.

YACHULI- Joining the rest of the world, Keyi Panyor, the newest district of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its first International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm and community participation in the picturesque Tago area on Saturday June 21, 2025. The event was organized by the District Administration in collaboration with the District Health Department and witnessed active participation from all sections of society. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shweta Nagarkoti Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor District, said, “It is heartening to see such vibrant participation from across the community.

SEPPA– The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and active public participation at Nyedar Namlo, Seppa. The event was organized by the District AYUSH Society, Seppa, in coordination with the District Administration, East Kameng, under the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.” Manjunath R, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, joined by various dignitaries, government officials, and health and fitness advocates. In his address, he highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting holistic health, mental discipline, and physical fitness.

RGU- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 with great fervour and widespread participation under the banner of “Yoga Sangam.” The event was a testament to the global theme of the year — “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” — promoting harmony between individual well-being and planetary sustainability.

PALIN- The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Nyokum Hall, Palin, on 21st June 2025. The event was organized under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, aligning with the global vision of holistic well-being and sustainable living. The program witnessed active participation from officials, students, youth, and local residents, all gathered to promote the ancient practice of Yoga as a means to achieve physical, mental, and spiritual harmony. The session began with a brief inaugural address followed by a guided Common Yoga Protocol session, led by trained instructors.

LONGDING – In a unique approach, the DA Longding focusing on bringing positive impact on remote Villages of Longding District chose all the 14 Vibrant Villages as the target locations for observing 11th International Day of Yoga. Designated special Officers from Administration, Health, Agriculture and Education Departments were assigned with the task of spreading the message of ‘Yoga for one Earth, one Health’ in all the 14 Vibrant Villages under Longding District. Kunal Yadav Deputy Commissioner Longding, attended the International Day of Yoga Celebration at Vibrant Village Pongchau. More than 1000 participants took part in 11th International Day of Yoga Celebration at various Vibrant Villages, Health Care Centers and Schools were received from across the district.

ANJAW- The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great spirit and participation across Anjaw District, Arunachal Pradesh, under the global theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” The main district-level event was held at the Tribal Culture Centre (TCC), Hawai, from 6:30 AM to 8:00 AM, where residents and officials gathered in harmony to practice yoga in a serene and uplifting environment. The occasion was graced by Millo Kojin, Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw (APCS), along with V. Bellai, EAC and in-charge SP Anjaw. The event also saw the active presence of administrative officers, heads of departments, government employees, and enthusiastic members of the general public. The yoga session was conducted by Shriman Sunghand Swamyji, Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and a certified wellness instructor, who guided participants through various yogic postures, breathing techniques, and meditation practices aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being.

TEZU/ WAKRO- The International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Lohit District, with major programmes organized at Tezu and Wakro. This year’s global theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” echoed throughout the celebrations, highlighting the universal benefits of yoga for both humanity and the planet. At Tezu, the main event was held at Jubilee Ground and was graced by LA Dr. Mohesh Chai as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Deputy Commissioner In-charge Sotaillum Bellai, heads of various departments, and a large gathering of yoga enthusiasts. Simultaneously, at Wakro, the day was observed under the leadership of ADC Wakro, A.J. Lungphi. Held at the ADC office premises, the event drew enthusiastic participation from local youth, government staff, m. In his address, ADC Lungphi highlighted how yoga promotes community resilience and individual mental strength, especially in rural areas.