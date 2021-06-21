International Day of  Yoga observed all over Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the world, the International Day of Yoga was observed all over state on 21st June 2021.

At Raj Bhavan- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the Yoga Session organised by the Department of Youth Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh on the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended his good wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of the 7th edition of International Day of Yoga. He expressed hope that the occasion will motivate more and more people to practice Yoga.

The Governor said that the whole world is indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution in getting 21st June recognised as the International Day of Yoga, which has inspired millions of people all over the world to practice Yoga-the precious health gift of Ancient Indian seers to Mankind.

Conveying his IDY greetings to the people, the Chief Minister Pema Khanu said that along with Indus Valley civilization, Yoga also developed in the ancient Indian Civilization. Health plays a very vital role in life and Yoga enhances it. Yoga is helping the people to beat the bad effects of corona virus during this Covid 19 pandemic. He thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading Yoga practice throughout the world.

At a2 NDRF Campus- To follow the spread of Covid-19 as per guidelines of Ministry of Ayush, The 7th International day of yoga 2021 has celebrated at 12 NDRF campus and its coy location. Rajesh Thakur Commandant 12 NDRF along with Officers/official a total 421 persons joined the programme. The theme of yoga this year is “Yoga for Wellness”, which focuses on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well being.”