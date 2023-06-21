International Day of Yoga celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the world, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated across the Arunachal Pradesh.

The celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar Led by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik and Mrs Anagha Parnaik, the officers and staff of Governor Secretariat, Itanagar and personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police and Indo Tibetan Border Police attached to Raj Bhavan, participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appealed to the people of the State to practice Yoga regularly for a healthier lifestyle. He said that it helps in improving physical strength and confidence and also has a positive and calming effect on the practitioners.

NAMSAI- With the theme ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family.’, International Yoga day was celebrated across Namsai district. A mass yoga routine led by Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh was held at Golden Pagoda, Namsai. He apprised that Golden Pagoda was selected as one of the 75 iconic sites for celebration of IDY- 2023. He encouraged everyone to take part in the global celebration of health, wellness and mindfulness. Program along similar lines was held at District Secretariat Namsai which was led by Brahma Kumaris in presence of Deputy Commissioner C.R Khampa. Head of offices, District officers and staffs attended the program. Yoga sessions to commemorate IDY-2023 were also organised at Amrit Sarovar sites, Health centres, schools, Anganwadi centres in Chongkham, Lekang, Lathao and Piyong circles.

Rajiv Gandhi University Celebrated 9th International Day of Yoga

Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated the 9th International day of Yoga on 21st June 2023. This year theme of IYD was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which meant our nations collective aspiration for ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future.’ Tana Hali Tara, Hon’ble MLA, 14th Doimukh Constituency graced the occasion as chief guest and he emphasized the significance of yoga in our life, he legitimate that yoga make us fit physically, mentally and spiritually and eventually it makes our society fit and healthy, and a healthy society is asset for any country.

Dera Natung Government College celebrated International Day of Yoga

The NCC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) came together today to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in a joyous and meaningful event. The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. M. Q. Khan, the Principal of DNGC, who lent his support and encouragement to the gathering. Under the leadership of NCC CTO Assistant Professor Goke Riji, the programme witnessed the participation of HOD Anthropology Dr. Ratna Tayeng, other faculty members, and an enthusiastic group of 60 NCC cadets. Setting a serene and harmonious tone, the event commenced with a rejuvenating yoga session guided by a talented NCC cadet. The session not only invigorated the participants but also paved the way for an enlightening experience throughout the programme.

AR celebrated IYD in LONGDING

The international yoga day was celebrated in Longding District HQ by 40th Assam Rifle in Collaboration with District Administration Longding. The program was attended by MLA Tanpho Wangnaw 59th Pumao-Longding AC. Speaking on the occasion he outlined about the importance of yoga in Physical, Mental and spiritual health of an individual. Techu Aran, i/c DC longding also participated in the program. The program witnessed the attendance of HODs, Officials, and students of various schools.

More Inputs from other district awaited