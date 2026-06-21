International Day of Yoga Celebrated Across Arunachal Pradesh with Widespread Participation

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh joined the global observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday with large-scale participation across districts, educational institutions, government establishments and security formations. This year’s celebrations were held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” emphasizing preventive healthcare, physical fitness and mental well-being.

At Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) and Health Minister Biyuram Wahge participated in a yoga programme organized by the Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), Ziro, in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs.

Addressing participants, the Governor described the International Day of Yoga as a global recognition of India’s civilizational heritage. He noted that yoga, which originated in ancient Indian traditions, has evolved into a universally accepted practice for promoting holistic health and well-being across the world.

Celebrations were simultaneously organized in districts across the state.

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University successfully celebrated International Yoga Day 2026 with great enthusiasm and active participation from faculty members, staff, and students. The programme highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, inner harmony, and a balanced lifestyle.

The event was convened by Mr. Reyom Ete, Head Administration & OSD to the Registrar, Himalayan University, who coordinated the programme and encouraged participants to embrace yoga as a regular practice for overall wellness.

Dr. Kasinam Doruk, Faculty, Department of Agriculture, Himalayan University, served as the Yoga Instructor for the programme. She demonstrated and guided participants through various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques. Her expert guidance, enthusiasm, and clear instructions made the session both engaging and accessible to all participants. The success of the programme reflected her dedication to promoting health, wellness, and community engagement across the university campus.

MECHUKHA – Marking the celebration of the 12th International Yoga Day, the Spearhead Division, conducted special yoga sessions on the banks of the Yargyapchu River at Menchuka and the mighty Siang River at Pasighat, embracing the theme of holistic wellness and harmony with nature.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Arunachal Pradesh’s pristine landscapes, the sessions witnessed enthusiastic participation by Army personnel and local residents. The tranquil surroundings of the riverbanks provided an ideal setting for practising yoga and reaffirming its timeless message of physical fitness, mental resilience and inner well-being.

Participants performed various yogic postures and breathing exercises aimed at enhancing flexibility, concentration and overall health. The event highlighted Yoga’s enduring relevance as a means of achieving balance between mind, body and spirit while fostering a deeper connection with the natural environment.

LIKABALI- In Lower Siang district, the programme was held at the Government Higher Secondary School Auditorium in Likabali under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kardo Nyigyor attended the event along with ADC Mokar Riba, SP Bomken Basar and other district officials. Organized by the District Ayush Society and the district administration, the programme began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps and focused on the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga.

TUTING- In the remote border region of Tuting, the Spearhead Division under Spear Corps organized a mass yoga session in the Siang Valley. Soldiers, veterans, civil administration officials, school students and local residents participated in the event, demonstrating a collective commitment to fitness, discipline and community well-being. The programme underscored the growing acceptance of yoga as a shared practice cutting across institutional and social boundaries.

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles also observed the occasion at its headquarters. Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and troops participated in yoga sessions featuring asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises. The battalion reiterated its commitment to promoting physical fitness and mental resilience among its personnel through regular wellness initiatives.

DAPORIJO- In Upper Subansiri district, the International Day of Yoga was observed at Singnik Hall in Daporijo. The programme was attended by MLAs Taniya Soki and Nakap Nalo, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, government officials, PRI members, students, NGOs and religious leaders. Participants joined a mass yoga session aimed at encouraging healthy lifestyles and promoting harmony between mind and body.

SILLUK VILLAGE- At Silluk village in East Siang district, the event was celebrated under the theme “Prana Silluk 2026 – Breathe Pure, Nourish the Soul, Experience Silluk.” Minister Ojing Tasing led the yoga session, which was attended by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, ZPC Ruth Tabing Boko, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba and other public representatives. Speakers highlighted the role of yoga in fostering community well-being, environmental consciousness and healthier lifestyles.

SEPPA- In Seppa, the District Administration of East Kameng and the District AYUSH Mission Society jointly organized a yoga programme at Nyedar Namlo. More than 180 participants, including government officials, PRI leaders, senior citizens, students and yoga practitioners, attended the event. Organizers said the programme aimed to strengthen awareness about preventive healthcare and holistic wellness.

TAWANG- Tawang district also witnessed significant participation as the District Administration and the 190 Mountain Brigade jointly organized celebrations at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium. The event was attended by Minister Nyato Dukam, MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai and Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, military officials, students and members of the public. Speakers highlighted yoga’s role in reducing stress, improving health and strengthening social harmony.

Educational institutions also joined the observance. Arunachal Pradesh University in Pasighat organized a yoga session featuring common asanas, breathing exercises and meditation. Assistant Registrar (Academics) Likha Rinchin highlighted the contemporary relevance of yoga and its contribution to healthy living.

PASIGHAT- The widespread observance across Arunachal Pradesh reflected the continuing integration of yoga into public health and wellness initiatives. Participation by government leaders, security forces, educational institutions and local communities underscored yoga’s expanding role as both a personal health practice and a collective social movement.