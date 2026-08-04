International Clouded Leopard Day Celebrated in Shergaon

SHERGAON- International Clouded Leopard Day was celebrated at the Garung Thuk Community Library in Shergaon with a special awareness programme aimed at educating young students about the ecology, conservation and ecological importance of the clouded leopard. The event was jointly organised by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Garung Thuk (GT) under the theme, “To spread awareness about the species ecology and its significance in the ecosystem.”

The programme brought together around 45 middle and secondary school students, community representatives and conservation practitioners. The event commenced with a welcome address by D. K. Thungon, Deputy Chairman of Garung Thuk, followed by keynote and inaugural addresses from local community leaders. Ms. Suranjita Roy, Field Officer, Wildlife Trust of India, outlined the objectives of the workshop and its focus on conservation education.

A major highlight of the programme was an educational session conducted by Dr. Lobsang Tashi, Honorary Wildlife Warden of West Kameng. He introduced students to the clouded leopard’s ecology, behaviour, habitat, identification and ecological significance while emphasising the vital role local communities play in protecting forests and conserving wildlife. Participants also completed a pre-assessment to evaluate their understanding of wildlife conservation before the technical sessions began.

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The workshop also showcased the importance of indigenous knowledge in conservation. Community representative N. D. Khrimey shared traditional folktales associated with small wild cats, while Shri Ledo Thungon encouraged students to become responsible custodians of nature by protecting Shergaon’s forests and wildlife. The discussions highlighted how local traditions and cultural beliefs can reinforce conservation efforts.

Participants were introduced to scientific wildlife monitoring techniques, including the use of camera traps to study clouded leopards and other species in the wild. The organisers also highlighted ongoing conservation initiatives and the importance of community participation in wildlife monitoring and habitat protection.

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The programme concluded with a post-assessment followed by an art and craft activity, during which students created sculptures and artwork inspired by the clouded leopard and other wild animals. Certificates were distributed to all participants before the event concluded with a vote of thanks. Organisers said the celebration aimed to inspire young people and the wider community to play an active role in conserving the region’s rich wildlife and forest ecosystems.