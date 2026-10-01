Intensify Conservation Awareness Campaigns, Governor Tells PCCF﻿

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik has called for intensified public awareness campaigns and greater community participation in conservation efforts, emphasising the role of indigenous traditions and younger generations in protecting the state’s natural heritage.

The Governor made the observations during a meeting with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Santosh Kumar at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on October 1, 2026. The PCCF, who recently assumed charge, called on the Governor to discuss conservation and environmental priorities in the state.

The discussions focused on measures to conserve Arunachal Pradesh’s rich flora and fauna, protect its unique biodiversity and enhance greenery and ecological balance in urban areas.

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The Governor said Arunachal Pradesh, with its extensive forests, biodiversity and indigenous traditions, carries a particular responsibility for environmental stewardship. He emphasised that economic growth, infrastructure development and improved quality of life should be pursued while preserving and sustainably harnessing the state’s natural wealth.

A key focus of his directions was the need to strengthen public involvement in conservation.

Parnaik advised the PCCF and Forest Department to intensify awareness campaigns and encourage communities to participate more actively in conservation practices that have supported local communities for generations. He also suggested developing messages that encourage people, particularly young people, to take pride in protecting Arunachal’s natural heritage.

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The Governor further stressed the importance of combining cultural values with sustainable development. According to the communiqué, he said such an approach could contribute to building a greener, healthier and more resilient future for coming generations.

The PCCF assured the Governor of his commitment to strengthening conservation efforts across the state. He said the Forest Department would give particular attention to improving green cover, protecting wildlife habitats and promoting sustainable environmental practices through active community participation.

The meeting comes as Arunachal Pradesh continues to balance development requirements with the protection of its extensive forest and biodiversity resources. The Governor’s emphasis places community involvement, awareness and sustainable practices at the centre of the Forest Department’s conservation efforts.