Indigenous tribal community should take lead role in the battle against COVID 19- Bamang Felix

Banderdewa- While talking to media during his visit to Police training centre at Banderdewa on Tuesday the home minister Bamang Felix appealed to the indigenous tribal community to take lead role in the battle against COVID 19.

The home minister visited police training centre (PTC) where a quarantine facility capable of housing 800 people are being setup. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the facility, the home minister expressed satisfaction over the progress.

He said the arrangement is good but there are some gaps and claimed that it will be filled within next few days. The home minister made a passionate appeal to the people who are returning to the state, especially students to strictly follow the quarantine measures.

“If you love your family or friends stay in quarantine centre and support efforts of the government,” he said.

Further the home minister appreciated the health department for their preparedness to fight COVID 19.

Watch Video

“The lockdown period has given time to the government to prepare and health department especially has done good job. I believe we are prepared enough to deal with any eventuality,” said Bamang Felix.

“I appeal every citizen to strictly follow lockdown and social distancing norms. The tribal people should take moral responsibility and work to protect the state,” he said.

The home minister further added that besides quarantine centre, counseling desks will also be set up and also the asymptomatic and symptomatic returnees will be kept separately.

He also made it clear that even those who are returning to the districts will also have to follow the quarantine measures.