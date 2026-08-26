Indigenous Affairs Directorate Assures Support for Preservation of Adi Language and Culture

PASIGHAT- The Directorate of Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has assured the Adi Agom Kebang (AAK) of possible support for its efforts to preserve and promote the Adi language and cultural heritage.

The assurance came during a meeting between officials of the Directorate of Indigenous Affairs and the core executive members of the AAK at Siang Guest House in Pasighat on Tuesday. The meeting focused on the challenges confronting the preservation and promotion of the Adi language and culture.

The Directorate’s delegation was led by Director of Indigenous Affairs Likha Suraj and Assistant Director Tapun Taki, while representatives of Billion Readers (BIRD) and the Planet Readers–Ani Books team from Roing also participated.

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The AAK delegation was led by its president Bodong Yirang and general secretary Tajing Taki.

AAK highlights challenges

During the meeting, Yirang briefed the visiting officials on the history, objectives and activities of the AAK, besides highlighting initiatives undertaken by the organisation and the challenges it faces in preserving the language and cultural heritage of the Adi community.

The AAK sought assistance from the Directorate to strengthen its ongoing efforts and address difficulties related to the preservation, protection and promotion of the Adi language and culture.

AAK general secretary Tajing Taki and other executive members also presented their concerns and requirements before the officials and requested necessary assistance from the department.

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Taki expressed gratitude to the Director of Indigenous Affairs for taking an interest in the organisation’s efforts.

Directorate seeks closer engagement

Director Likha Suraj, who had expressed an interest in directly engaging with the AAK to better understand the challenges confronting indigenous languages, assured the organisation of all possible support from the Directorate.

The assurance indicates an effort to establish closer institutional engagement between the state agency dealing with indigenous affairs and a community organisation working on the preservation of Adi language and culture.

The meeting concluded with both sides emphasising greater cooperation for the long-term preservation and promotion of the Adi language and cultural heritage.

The engagement also provides a platform for the AAK to place its language and cultural preservation concerns directly before the government department and for the Directorate to better understand the challenges faced by the community organisation.