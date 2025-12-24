National

Indian Vlogger Alleges 15-Hour Detention in China

Travel vlogger Anant Mittal claims Chinese authorities questioned him over a video supporting Arunachal Pradesh as part of India.

Last Updated: 24/12/2025
2 minutes read
Indian Vlogger Alleges 15-Hour Detention in China

NEW DELHI-  Anant Mittal, an Indian travel vlogger who runs the YouTube channel On Road Indian, has alleged that he was detained for nearly 15 hours by Chinese authorities at an airport on November 16, 2025. Mittal has claimed that the detention was linked to a video he had earlier posted in support of Arunachal Pradesh being an integral part of India.

Mittal shared details of the incident in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel after returning to India safely. According to him, during the immigration process at a Chinese airport, officials placed a sticker on his passport but delayed stamping it. He was subsequently taken to a detention area without any formal explanation.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Inter-State ATM Gang Busted in Aalo

In his account, Mittal said he was held in a room along with Bangladeshi immigrants, who were reportedly provided food. He alleged that he was not given any food during the detention and was offered water only once. He further claimed that Chinese officials later confronted him about being a YouTuber and questioned him regarding a previous video in which he had spoken about Arunachal Pradesh.

Mittal stated that the video in question was made after he learned about an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh being detained at a Chinese airport. He said the incident had affected him emotionally, particularly because he felt a strong personal connection to the Northeast, having studied in the region for three years.

Also Read- 14th NCORD Review Meeting Held in Ziro

Reflecting on his experience, Mittal expressed regret over discussing sensitive geopolitical issues while travelling in China. In his video, he said he realised that individuals like him had little leverage in such situations and should exercise caution.

The episode has gained significant attention on social media, with many users expressing support for Mittal and praising him for speaking in favour of India’s position on Arunachal Pradesh. The incident has also been reported by several national and local media outlet.

Also Read- Governor Chairs High-Level Security Review in Itanagar

The alleged detention comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier in November 2025, an Indian woman from the state, identified as Prema Wangjom Thongdok, was reportedly detained for around 18 hours at Shanghai airport over passport-related issues linked to her place of birth.

Chinese authorities have not publicly responded to Mittal’s allegations.

Tags
Last Updated: 24/12/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

NDA Sweeps Bihar Polls With 202-Seat Landslide

NDA Sweeps Bihar Polls With 202-Seat Landslide

Bihar Polls: Truck With EVMs Sparks Bihar Election Controversy

Bihar Polls: Truck With EVMs Sparks Bihar Election Controversy

Exit Polls Predict NDA Landslide in Bihar

Exit Polls Predict NDA Landslide in Bihar

BREAKING- Deadly Car Blast Near Red Fort Kills 8 in Delhi

BREAKING- Deadly Car Blast Near Red Fort Kills 8 in Delhi

Youth Congress Protests in Delhi over ‘Vote Theft’ in Haryana Polls

Youth Congress Protests in Delhi over ‘Vote Theft’ in Haryana Polls

"Brazilian Model's Photo Found on 22 Haryana Voter IDs, Sparks Allegations of Election Fraud"

“Brazilian Model’s Photo Found on 22 Haryana Voter IDs, Sparks Allegations of Election Fraud”

Rahul Gandhi Claims Voter Fraud in Haryana Polls

CERT-In Warns Chrome Users in Desktop: Update Now

CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users in Desktop: Update Now

Indian Army Launches Mount Kangto Expedition

Indian Army Launches Mount Kangto Expedition

Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button