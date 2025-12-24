Indian Vlogger Alleges 15-Hour Detention in China

NEW DELHI- Anant Mittal, an Indian travel vlogger who runs the YouTube channel On Road Indian, has alleged that he was detained for nearly 15 hours by Chinese authorities at an airport on November 16, 2025. Mittal has claimed that the detention was linked to a video he had earlier posted in support of Arunachal Pradesh being an integral part of India.

Mittal shared details of the incident in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel after returning to India safely. According to him, during the immigration process at a Chinese airport, officials placed a sticker on his passport but delayed stamping it. He was subsequently taken to a detention area without any formal explanation.

In his account, Mittal said he was held in a room along with Bangladeshi immigrants, who were reportedly provided food. He alleged that he was not given any food during the detention and was offered water only once. He further claimed that Chinese officials later confronted him about being a YouTuber and questioned him regarding a previous video in which he had spoken about Arunachal Pradesh.

Mittal stated that the video in question was made after he learned about an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh being detained at a Chinese airport. He said the incident had affected him emotionally, particularly because he felt a strong personal connection to the Northeast, having studied in the region for three years.

Reflecting on his experience, Mittal expressed regret over discussing sensitive geopolitical issues while travelling in China. In his video, he said he realised that individuals like him had little leverage in such situations and should exercise caution.

The episode has gained significant attention on social media, with many users expressing support for Mittal and praising him for speaking in favour of India’s position on Arunachal Pradesh. The incident has also been reported by several national and local media outlet.

The alleged detention comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier in November 2025, an Indian woman from the state, identified as Prema Wangjom Thongdok, was reportedly detained for around 18 hours at Shanghai airport over passport-related issues linked to her place of birth.

Chinese authorities have not publicly responded to Mittal’s allegations.