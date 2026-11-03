Indian Tourist Killed as Two Helicopters Collide at Nepal’s Everest Region Helipad

KATHMANDU: A 47-year-old Indian tourist from Chennai was killed and three others injured after two helicopters collided while attempting to land at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal’s Everest region on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at around 8:11–8:12 am local time at an altitude of approximately 4,371 metres in Solukhumbu district. The helipad, located in Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, serves as an important stopover for trekkers travelling towards Mount Everest Base Camp.

The deceased was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, a 47-year-old resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was travelling aboard a Fishtail Air helicopter when the accident occurred. He died at the scene, and his body was subsequently airlifted to Lukla. It is expected to be transported to Kathmandu for postmortem and further formalities.

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According to Nepalese authorities, the collision involved two AS350 helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. The Fishtail Air helicopter, registered as 9N-AJR and piloted by Captain Rabindra Prajapati, was arriving from Gorakshep with two foreign passengers. The Air Dynasty helicopter, registered as 9N-AOD and piloted by Captain Prajwal KC, was operating a cargo flight from Lukla without passengers.

Preliminary information indicates that the rotor blades of the two helicopters struck each other as both aircraft approached the same landing zone, causing the accident.

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Three people sustained injuries, including Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin who was travelling on the Fishtail Air helicopter, and both pilots. Patel and the Fishtail Air pilot were airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment. The Air Dynasty pilot reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.

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Preliminary indications suggest possible miscommunication between the pilots. The Pheriche helipad is outside the coverage of Lukla Airport’s air traffic control tower, meaning pilots must coordinate directly while approaching and landing. Authorities are also examining whether snow-covered terrain may have contributed to confusion during the landing manoeuvres.

Officials have confirmed that weather conditions were clear at the time of the accident. However, investigators are expected to examine communication procedures, landing coordination and other operational factors before determining the cause.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has expressed deep condolences over the death of the Indian national. It has also confirmed that it is coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of his mortal remains.

The collision has once again drawn attention to aviation safety challenges in Nepal’s mountainous Himalayan region, where helicopters play an important role in transporting tourists, trekkers, supplies and conducting emergency evacuations.

The high-altitude terrain, limited landing infrastructure and operational coordination requirements make helicopter operations particularly challenging in the Everest region, especially during the busy autumn trekking season.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, with further findings expected to clarify the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.