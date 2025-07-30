Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Mid-Air Bomb Hoax on EasyJet Flight to Glasgow

A 41-year-old Indian-origin man, Abhay Devdas Nayak, was arrested after allegedly triggering panic aboard EasyJet Flight EZY609 by falsely claiming to have a bomb mid-flight from London Luton to Glasgow.

According to passengers and police reports, the incident occurred about an hour into the flight, when Nayak exited the restroom shouting “Allahu Akbar”, followed by threats like “Death to America” and “Death to Trump”. Alarmed passengers swiftly restrained him as flight attendants checked his belongings.

The pilot declared an emergency, landing safely at Glasgow Airport around 8:20 AM. No explosives were found, and authorities confirmed the threat was a hoax. Nayak, a Luton resident, was arrested and later appeared before Paisley Sheriff Court on charges of assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

While his chants used Islamic phrases, UK counter-terrorism police ruled out terror charges, treating the incident as a disruptive and reckless act. Social media videos of the chaos went viral, fueling debate around mental health, misuse of religious slogans, and passenger security.

EasyJet confirmed the removal of the disruptive passenger, assuring that the safety of passengers and crew was never compromised. The motive behind Nayak’s alarming behavior remains under investigation, with his next court appearance scheduled next week.