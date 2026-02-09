Indian Delegation Arrives in Colombo for Buddha Relics

COLOMBO — A high-level delegation from India arrived in Colombo on February 9 for the ceremonial return of the Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha to India. The delegation is led by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Devnimori (Devni Mori) relics are among the most significant Buddhist archaeological discoveries in western India. The Devnimori site, located near Shamlaji in Gujarat’s Aravalli region along the banks of the Meshwo River, dates back to the 2nd–3rd century BC. Excavations conducted between 1960 and 1963 revealed a Buddhist monastery complex and a stupa containing a reliquary with sacred bodily relics and ashes of Lord Buddha. A Brahmi inscription on the reliquary refers to the relics as Dashabala Sharira Nilaya, widely regarded as one of the clearest historical attestations of Buddha relics in the Indian subcontinent.

The public exposition of the sacred relics in Sri Lanka, held from February 4 to 11, has drawn lakhs of devotees for round-the-clock darshan. The event highlights the shared Buddhist civilisational heritage of India and Sri Lanka, recalling historical links dating back to the 3rd century BC mission of Arahat Mahinda Thera. Officials noted that such expositions reaffirm shared traditions of the Dhamma, Pali language and monastic discipline, while strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Describing the occasion as sacred and historic, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the return of the Devnimori Relics carries profound spiritual, cultural and civilisational significance for India and Buddhists worldwide. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting cultural diplomacy rooted in shared heritage.

Mein also highlighted the coexistence of Mahayana and Hinayana Buddhist traditions in Arunachal Pradesh, noting long-standing spiritual exchanges between Sri Lanka and eastern Arunachal. He described Sri Lanka as an important pilgrimage destination for followers of Theravada Buddhism from the region.

During the visit, the delegation paid homage to the sacred relics at the historic Gangaramaya Temple, one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent Buddhist institutions. Deputy Chief Minister Mein expressed gratitude to the temple’s head monk, Venerable Dr Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thera, for his blessings.

On the sidelines, the delegation met Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody, where Mein highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s forest cover, biodiversity and climate initiatives. The delegation also held discussions with Tissa Kumarasiri Warnasuriya, focusing on governance practices and institutional parallels between India and Sri Lanka.

The relic exposition was coordinated by the International Buddhist Confederation under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in cooperation with Sri Lankan authorities and the Maha Sangha. The exposition will conclude on February 11, followed by ceremonial send-off rituals before the relics are escorted back to India.

Officials said the visit reflects India’s continued efforts to deepen spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties with Sri Lanka through shared Buddhist heritage.