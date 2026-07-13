Indian Army Trains NCC Cadets in Drone and Counter-Drone Technology in Arunachal

PASIGHAT- The Indian Army’s Spearhead Gunners, under the aegis of the Spearhead Division, conducted a Basic Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Training Programme for around 120 NCC cadets of the 22 AP NCC Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh.

The training programme was held from July 8 to 10 at the 22 AP NCC Battalion, Pasighat, followed by practical sessions from July 11 to 12 at the Sigar Military Station.

The programme featured lecture-cum-demonstrations covering the fundamentals of unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone operations. Cadets received training on drone technology, drone components, simulator flying, real-time drone operations, equipment displays, drone repair demonstrations, and the operational use of drones in surveillance and reconnaissance.

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Participants were also introduced to the basics of countering drone threats through practical demonstrations and interactive sessions, providing them with insights into the evolving role of drone technology in modern military operations.

According to the Indian Army, the programme aimed to enhance technical awareness among NCC cadets by providing hands-on exposure to emerging technologies. The enthusiastic participation of the cadets reflected their interest in acquiring knowledge and practical skills related to unmanned aerial systems.

The initiative underscores the Indian Army’s continued efforts to promote innovation, technical education and skill development among young people while strengthening its engagement with the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.