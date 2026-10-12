Indian Army to Train Young Archers from Arunachal Pradesh at Pune Sports Institute

TAWANG- The Indian Army has announced an initiative to identify and nurture promising young archers from Arunachal Pradesh by providing them with advanced training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, along with support for education, food and accommodation.

The initiative was announced by Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 4 Corps, during the closing ceremony of the 5th State Level Archery Championship 2026 at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang on Monday.

According to the announcement, young archers identified through the championship who are willing and meet the selection requirements will be considered for advanced training at the Army Sports Institute. The Army will support their education, food and accommodation during the training period. Those who attain 18 years of age and wish to join the Army would also be considered for direct recruitment under the proposed initiative.

The selection process is scheduled to begin in Tawang by the end of October 2026. The initiative is expected to provide aspiring archers from the state with access to specialised training and a potential pathway towards competitive sports and a future career.

Lieutenant General Shukla acknowledged the support and encouragement extended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He also highlighted the Army’s broader efforts to develop sporting talent across six disciplines and prepare promising athletes for upcoming national and international competitions.

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₹40 Lakh Worth of Archery Equipment Handed Over

In another major development, Major General Amit Nautiyal, SM, VSM, GOC, 5 Mountain Division, handed over 10 sets of archery equipment worth ₹40 lakh to archers in Tawang district under Operation Sadbhavana.

The equipment comprised six sets of recurve bows and four sets of compound bows. The distribution is expected to strengthen local training facilities and improve access to specialised equipment for aspiring archers.

The championship’s closing ceremony was attended by Leki Gombu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, as Guest of Honour, along with senior Army officers, district administration officials, elected representatives and members of the Arunachal Pradesh and Tawang Archery Associations. Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering also attended the award distribution ceremony.

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Five-Day Championship Recognises State’s Archery Talent

The five-day championship brought together archers from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and featured competitions in recurve, compound, sub-junior Indian round and senior Indian round categories.

In the overall recurve boys’ category, Wangtai Wangsu won gold, followed by Lobsang Tenzin Com and Tikap Nokbi. In the girls’ category, Nabam Mach secured gold, while Joram Meth and Rahilu Pul took silver and bronze, respectively.

In the compound category, Mallo Jikap won the overall boys’ title, with Taja Yorpen taking silver and Kennong Palong bronze. Ngamleh Wangsa secured the overall girls’ gold, followed by Alisha Arangham and Tang Sumi.

Among sub-junior Indian round competitors, Tenzin Dondup of KIC, Tawang, won the individual boys’ gold, while Suchandini Mantaw of SLSA topped the girls’ individual category. In the senior Indian round, Heter Nabam won the individual boys’ gold, while Khemawati Manang secured the girls’ title.

Team competitions also recognised performances by institutions and archery associations from across the state.

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Archery’s Traditional Roots and Professional Opportunities

Addressing the gathering, ZPC Leki Gombu congratulated the participants and encouraged them to pursue sporting excellence with discipline and determination. He thanked the state government for its support in promoting sports and noted that archery, traditionally practised in the region during festivals such as Losar, is increasingly emerging as a potential professional career for young people.

The Army’s proposed training initiative, combined with equipment support under Operation Sadbhavana, could help address two important challenges for aspiring athletes: access to quality coaching and the cost of specialised sporting equipment.

However, the initiative’s impact will depend on the selection process, the number of athletes accommodated, the training arrangements and the opportunities available to participants after completing their training.

The conclusion of the championship marked another step in efforts by the Indian Army, the state government, district authorities and sporting organisations to expand opportunities for young athletes in Arunachal Pradesh. The proposed initiative offers a pathway for promising archers to pursue higher-level training while exploring opportunities in competitive sports and military service.