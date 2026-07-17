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Indian Army Promotes Patriotism and Leadership Among Arunachal Youth

The Spearhead Gunners of SIGAR Military Station conducted a military interaction and strategic weapon display at Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat, inspiring students with insights into military service, leadership and career opportunities.

Last Updated: 17/07/2026
1 minute read
Indian Army Promotes Patriotism and Leadership Among Arunachal Youth

PASIGHAT- Under the aegis of the Spearhead Division, the Spearhead Gunners of SIGAR Military Station organised an interactive military session and strategic weapon display for students of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Pasighat, as part of the University’s Orientation Programme for the Academic Session 2026–27.

The programme aimed to familiarise students with the values of military service, leadership, discipline and the wide range of career opportunities available in the Indian Armed Forces. It also sought to foster patriotism, responsible citizenship and a spirit of nation-building among young participants.

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Addressing the gathering, the Commander of the Spearhead Gunners emphasised that the strength of the Indian Army lies not only in its advanced weaponry and technology but also in the courage, professionalism and dedication of its personnel.

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He encouraged students to lead lives guided by integrity, purpose and commitment, noting that national security is a shared responsibility requiring capable and responsible citizens.

A key highlight of the event was the Strategic Weapon Display, where students interacted with serving soldiers and officers and gained first-hand knowledge about various weapon systems, military equipment and operational capabilities.

The interactive sessions also offered insights into life in the Armed Forces and underscored the importance of teamwork, discipline and leadership.

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The programme featured a dedicated Officer Interaction and Career Information Zone, where students enthusiastically sought information on officer entry schemes, Agniveer recruitment, and diverse career opportunities in the Indian Army. An Army-themed selfie point added an engaging element to the event, encouraging greater interaction between students and military personnel.

The initiative received an enthusiastic response from students and faculty members of Rashtriya Raksha University.

According to the organisers, the programme reflects the Indian Army’s continued commitment to youth engagement, leadership development and strengthening the bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Arunachal Pradesh through meaningful outreach and nation-building initiatives.

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Last Updated: 17/07/2026
1 minute read
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