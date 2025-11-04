Indian Army Launches Mount Kangto Expedition

ITANAGAR- In a remarkable display of endurance and national spirit, the Indian Army has launched a high-altitude expedition to scale Mount Kangto, the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh and one of the least conquered summits in the Eastern Himalayas.

Flagged off on November 3 by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps, the 18-member team began its trek from a forward base near the India-China border. The mission—operating under the motto “Josh in the hearts, Adventure at the Peak!”—represents India’s first organized attempt to reach the 7,042-metre (23,103-foot) summit since a British expedition achieved it in 1930.

Also Read- Farmers Trained on Seed Quality Control in Tawang

Situated in the West Kameng district, Mount Kangto’s unforgiving slopes of ice, rock, and glacial crests have deterred climbers for nearly a century. The team, comprising trained mountaineers and soldiers experienced in high-altitude warfare, faces extreme hazards including avalanches, thin oxygen levels, and sub-zero temperatures.

At the flag-off ceremony, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh described the venture as both a test of skill and a reaffirmation of the Army’s readiness in harsh frontier conditions. “This expedition is not merely about summiting a peak; it reflects the Indian Army’s spirit of adventure, teamwork, and resilience in the world’s most challenging terrains,” he said.

Also Read- Ziro Women’s Body Protests student’s Death at Sainik School in Niglok

The Gajraj Corps, tasked with defending India’s eastern frontier, regards the expedition as a dual-purpose exercise—enhancing physical endurance and leadership while asserting India’s strategic presence in the high Himalayas.

Know about Mount Kangto Kangto also known as Kanggardo Rize at 7,090 metres (23,261 ft) is a mountain of the Eastern Himalayas located in Arunachal Pradesh and it shares its border with the Tibet. It is the highest point in Arunachal Pradesh. The area in which Kangto is located lies in the Lada circle of Bichom district of the state. On the Tibet side, it lies in Cona County of Shannan Prefecture, Tibet. Mount Kangto is the source of the Pachuk river, one of the main tributaries of the Kameng river in East Kameng district. It is one of the three major peaks of the Kangto massif.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, defence spokesperson, noted that the climb showcases the Army’s “indomitable spirit” honed through years of patrolling rugged border terrain. “Such missions reinforce morale and operational preparedness,” he added.

Experts say the initiative revives India’s mountaineering legacy at a time of growing strategic emphasis on high-altitude capability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Few expeditions have reached Kangto’s upper slopes since the early 20th century due to remoteness, shifting glaciers, and volatile weather.

The Army’s recent mountaineering drives—including 2025 climbs of Mount Everest and Kangchenjunga—underscore a broader policy of integrating adventure with combat training. Analysts note that these efforts strengthen both tactical acclimatization and national morale.

As the Kangto team advances toward base camp, observers view the attempt not just as a quest for conquest but as a message of perseverance. A Gajraj Corps statement summed it up: “Dilon mein josh — zeal in the hearts — meets the peak.” Should they succeed, the climb would mark a historic return to one of India’s most elusive summits and reinforce the Army’s enduring legacy of courage in the Eastern Himalayas.