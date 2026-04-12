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Indian Army Hosts Siang Volleyball Tournament

The Indian Army’s Spear Corps organised a volleyball tournament in Tuting under the Vibrant Village Programme, encouraging youth engagement and community participation.

Last Updated: 12/04/2026
1 minute read
Indian Army Hosts Siang Volleyball Tournament

TUTING-  The Indian Army, through its Spear Corps, organised the second edition of the Siang Volleyball Tournament in Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh, from April 1 to April 11, 2026, as part of the Vibrant Village Programme.

The event saw participation from local communities, particularly youth, and was positioned as an initiative to promote sportsmanship, community engagement and constructive activities in a remote border region.

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A total of eight men’s teams and three women’s teams from different parts of the state took part in the tournament. Matches were marked by competitive play and discipline, reflecting growing interest in organised sports within the region.

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Following a series of matches, Friendship Tuting secured the title in the men’s category, while Zido Women emerged winners in the women’s category. Both teams were noted for their coordination and consistency throughout the tournament.

The event drew participation from local residents, including community leaders and youth, who attended in significant numbers. The presence of Army personnel alongside villagers was highlighted as an effort to strengthen civil-military engagement in the area.

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Officials indicated that such initiatives aim to channel youth participation into sports and other constructive avenues, while promoting physical fitness, teamwork and discipline. The tournament also served as a platform for identifying and encouraging local talent.

The Siang Volleyball Tournament forms part of broader outreach efforts by the Indian Army in border regions. It aligns with the objectives of the Vibrant Village Programme, which seeks to promote holistic development and increased engagement in remote and strategically significant areas.

The tournament concluded on April 11 with a closing ceremony where winners and participants were felicitated. Organisers described the event as a step towards strengthening community ties and fostering a positive environment for youth development in the region.

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Last Updated: 12/04/2026
1 minute read
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