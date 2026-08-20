Indian Army Holds Community Outreach Programme for Students in Tuting

PASIGHAT- The Spearhead Division, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, organised a community outreach programme at Government Town Secondary School, Tuting, in Upper Siang district, bringing together 43 students, five teachers and Indian Army personnel.

The programme focused on promoting responsible citizenship and community harmony among young students, alongside encouraging creativity and awareness through a series of interactive activities.

The event featured a poster-making competition, quiz and motivational lecture, providing students with opportunities to participate in constructive activities and engage directly with Army personnel.

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The motivational interaction centred on empathy, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and the role of young citizens in building an inclusive and harmonious society. Students actively participated in the programme and interacted with Army personnel, with the engagement aimed at fostering greater understanding and mutual respect.

A key aspect of the initiative was its emphasis on strengthening the relationship between the Indian Army and the local community. The programme provided a platform for students and Army personnel to interact in an educational and community-oriented setting.

The event concluded with participants taking a collective pledge to uphold unity, mutual respect and responsible citizenship.

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The initiative also underlined the Indian Army’s continued efforts to engage with communities in remote border areas through constructive activities aimed at encouraging young people and strengthening community connections.

With students at the centre of the programme, the outreach combined educational activities with messages on social responsibility and peaceful coexistence, creating an opportunity for young participants in Tuting to engage with broader themes of citizenship and community harmony.