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Indian Army Distributes Computers and Cultural Costumes to Schools, NGOs in Tawang

Under Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army distributed computer sets and traditional dance costumes to schools and NGOs in Tawang, reaffirming its commitment to education, cultural preservation, and the holistic development of border communities.

Last Updated: 18/07/2026
1 minute read
Indian Army Distributes Computers and Cultural Costumes to Schools, NGOs in Tawang

TAWANG: Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the welfare and development of border communities, the Indian Army on Saturday distributed computer sets and traditional dance costumes to various schools and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Tawang district under Operation Sadbhavana.

The distribution programme was held at the Major Bob Khathing Memorial Museum and was led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 5 Mountain Division, Major General Amit Nautiyal.

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Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, attended the event as the Guest of Honour. The programme was also attended by Commander, Tawang Brigade, Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM; Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta; Divisional Forest Officer Piyush Gaikwad, IFS; senior officers from the Indian Army and the civil administration, Gaon Burahs, monks from Tawang Monastery, NCC cadets, and other dignitaries.

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Addressing the gathering, Major General Nautiyal said the Indian Army’s responsibility in border areas extends beyond safeguarding the nation’s frontiers. He stated that the Army remains committed to supporting the socio-economic development of local communities through initiatives focused on education, cultural preservation, and community welfare.

During the visit, the GOC was briefed on various development projects currently being implemented across Tawang district under Operation Sadbhavana. He also interacted with NCC cadets, monks, and Gaon Burahs, acknowledging their contribution to nation-building and appreciating the close cooperation between the Armed Forces and the local community.

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According to officials, the computer sets will help improve digital learning infrastructure in educational institutions, enabling students to access technology-based learning resources. The traditional dance costumes will assist schools and cultural organisations in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Monpa community.

Operation Sadbhavana, a flagship civic outreach initiative of the Indian Army, has been instrumental in implementing development projects across remote border regions, with a focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and community engagement. The latest initiative in Tawang reflects the Army’s continued efforts to foster inclusive development while strengthening trust and cooperation with local communities.

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Last Updated: 18/07/2026
1 minute read
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