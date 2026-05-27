Indian Army Conducts Yoga Session at Sigar Ahead of International Yoga Day

PASIGHAT- As part of the lead-up activities to the 12th International Yoga Day, the Indian Army conducted a yoga session at Sigar under the initiative of the Spearhead Division operating under Spear Corps.

The programme was organised amidst the natural surroundings of Arunachal Pradesh with the objective of promoting wellness, discipline, and holistic well-being through yoga and mindfulness practices.

According to officials, the session focused on improving physical fitness, mental resilience, and inner harmony through a series of yogic exercises, meditation practices, and breathing techniques.

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The activity witnessed enthusiastic participation and highlighted the growing emphasis on yoga as an effective means of maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

The initiative forms part of a broader series of programmes being conducted by the Indian Army ahead of International Yoga Day 2026 to create awareness regarding the benefits of yoga and encourage a culture of fitness, mindfulness, and harmony with nature.

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Officials stated that such activities also reflect the Indian Army’s continued efforts towards promoting healthy living, mental well-being, and collective participation in nation-building initiatives beyond its conventional operational responsibilities.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21 across India and several countries worldwide to promote the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga.