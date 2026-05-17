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Indian Army Conducts Self-Defence Training Camp for Students in Arunachal’s Menchuka

The week-long camp, organised by the Spearhead Division under Spear Corps, focused on self-defence, discipline, physical fitness and confidence-building among students of Menchuka Valley School in Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 17/05/2026
1 minute read
Indian Army Conducts Self-Defence Training Camp for Students in Arunachal’s Menchuka

MENCHUKA — The Spearhead Division under the aegis of Spear Corps organised a week-long self-defence training camp for students of Class VI and above at Menchuka Valley School in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

The initiative was aimed at promoting physical fitness, discipline and self-defence awareness among school students while strengthening engagement between the Indian Army and local communities in the frontier state.

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According to officials, the camp was conducted by trained instructors from the Indian Army who provided practical lessons in basic self-defence techniques, situational awareness and confidence-building exercises. The programme also focused on enhancing resilience and developing essential life skills among participants.

Also Read- Arunachal Government Warns of Possible GLOF Risk Along Tawang Chu and Mago Chu Basins

Students and faculty members reportedly participated enthusiastically throughout the training sessions. Local residents and community members appreciated the initiative, describing it as a constructive step towards youth development and awareness.

Army officials said the programme sought not only to impart practical self-defence skills but also to encourage values such as leadership, responsibility and nation-building among young people.

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The outreach programme forms part of broader community engagement efforts regularly undertaken by the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh. Such initiatives are intended to foster trust, cooperation and stronger civil-military relations in remote border regions while supporting social and educational development.

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Last Updated: 17/05/2026
1 minute read
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