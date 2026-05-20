Indian Army Concludes Second Edition of Siang Futsal Tournament in Tuting

TUTING- The Indian Army’s Spearhead Division under Spear Corps on Wednesday concluded the second edition of the Siang Futsal Tournament at the Tuting Sports Complex in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang Valley, with NBBK (Nyigong Boying Banggo Kebang) Society emerging as champions of the competition.

The tournament, which began on May 8, culminated in a high-energy final match between Gelling Norbulling Youth and NBBK Society, drawing enthusiastic participation from local residents and youth groups. The finals witnessed a festive atmosphere as spectators gathered in large numbers to cheer for the competing teams.

According to officials, the tournament aimed to promote physical fitness, constructive youth engagement and community participation in remote border regions. Organised by the Indian Army, the event also sought to strengthen ties between security forces and local communities through sports and cultural interaction.

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A total of 12 men’s teams and three women’s teams from nearby villages and educational institutions participated in the tournament. Participants displayed competitive spirit, discipline and teamwork throughout the event, reflecting the growing popularity of futsal among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The participation of women’s teams was highlighted as a significant aspect of the tournament, indicating increasing opportunities and representation for young women in sports initiatives across the region.

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The closing ceremony was attended by senior Army officials, members of the civil administration, village elders, youth organisations, students and residents from nearby border villages. Officials said the event reflected the continuing cooperation and trust between the Army and local communities in frontier areas.

Winning and runner-up teams were awarded trophies, medals and prize money during the ceremony. Organisers also commended all participants for maintaining sportsmanship and fair play during the competition.

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Addressing the gathering, Army officials expressed appreciation for the support extended by local residents and reiterated the Army’s commitment to supporting welfare and developmental initiatives in border areas through outreach programmes focused on youth and community engagement.

The successful conduct of the second edition of the Siang Futsal Tournament underscored the role of sports in fostering social cohesion, encouraging youth participation and promoting a sense of unity in strategically important frontier regions.