India Witnesses slight increase in Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI- Recording a slight increase in Covid-19 cases in India, active cases on Sunday stands at 11,558, according to the updated Union Health Ministry data.

India reports 1,150 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The active caseload in the country stands at 11,558.

As many as four patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours. With this, the death count in the country has gone up to 5,21,751.

There has been a slight increase in the number of cases since yesterday, a rise of over 17 per cent. An increase of 175 cases has been recorded in a span of 24 hours. On Saturday, India had recorded 975 new Covid cases.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.27 per cent, the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 186.51 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 461 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths. A jump of nearly 26 per cent in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent.