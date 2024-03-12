India Rejects China’s Response To PM Modi’s Arunachal Visit

NEW DELHI- India has rejected China’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week where he inaugurated the strategically important Sela tunnel, saying objecting to PM Modi’s visits “will not change the reality that Arunachal is an integral part of India”.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, on Monday, said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying India’s moves would “only complicate” the unresolved boundary question.

In response to media queries regarding China’s comments, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal on Monday said, “We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India.”

“Objecting to such visits or India’s developmental projects does not stand to reason. Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions,” he added.

Last Saturday, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the world’s longest bi-lane Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

China routinely objects to Indian leaders’ visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.

India has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing’s move to assign “invented” names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.