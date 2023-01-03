ADVERTISMENT
India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath

Singh also said that India never support war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbors.

January 3, 2023
BOLENG ( Arunachal Pradesh )- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India has every capability to thwart every challenges on the border for the security of its territory. Singh also said that India never support war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbors. However, “the Indian Army has the capability to face any challenge on the border” and is ready to deal with any situation, he said during the inauguration of a bridge built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) here.

Defense Minister Singh said, the world is witnessing many types of conflicts today. India has always been against war. This is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world’s attention to that resolve when he said that ‘this is not an era of war’ singh added.

Defense Minister Singh said “We do not believe in war, but if it is imposed on us, we will fight. We are making sure that the nation is safe from all threats. Our armed forces are ready and it is heartening to see that BRO is walking shoulder to shoulder with them.

The Defense Minister said that the central government has given top priority to the development of infrastructure to strengthen the border. The Defense Minister said, “The new bridge will not only facilitate easy movement of local people, but will also help in faster induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanized vehicles in forward areas.”

The 100-metre ‘Class-70’ steel arch superstructure on the Aalo-Yingkiong road between West Siang and Upper Siang districts is one of the 28 projects completed by the BRO at a cost of Rs 724.3 crore to strengthen border infrastructure. Is for.

January 3, 2023
