India Firmly Rejects China’s Latest Attempt to Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI- India has categorically dismissed China’s recent move to assign new names to several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, labeling the action as “vain and preposterous.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable part of India,” and such “creative naming” will not alter this reality.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs announced standardized names for 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh on May 11-12, 2025, referring to the region as “Zangnan” or southern Tibet, a claim Beijing has repeatedly asserted. This marks the fifth instance of China unilaterally renaming places in the Indian state, following similar moves in 2017, 2021, 2023, and 2024. The latest list includes residential areas, mountains, rivers, and other geographical features, accompanied by detailed coordinates and maps in Chinese, Tibetan, and Pinyin characters.

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a strongly worded statement. “Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

India’s response aligns with its consistent stance on the issue. In April 2024, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed China’s claims, stating, “If today I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be a state of India.” The MEA has previously condemned similar actions, emphasizing that assigning “invented names” does not change the ground reality.

The renaming comes amid strained India-China relations, exacerbated by the ongoing border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since May 2020, including a deadly clash in Galwan Valley. China’s actions are seen as part of a broader strategy to assert territorial claims, often timed with significant events, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh in March 2024 to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel.

Local sentiment in Arunachal Pradesh remains defiant. Ajit, a youth from Papum Pare, told ANI, “China says Arunachal is their part. That is not the case. Arunachal is a part of India and will always be.” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had proposed a tit-for-tat response, suggesting India rename 60 places in Tibet.

The United States has also weighed in, with State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel stating in March 2024 that the U.S. recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and opposes unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims across the LAC. China criticized the U.S. stance, insisting the issue is a bilateral matter.

As both nations navigate efforts to stabilize ties post-Ladakh standoff, India remains steadfast in rejecting China’s cartographic aggression, with analysts noting that such moves have no practical impact on the ground but reflect ongoing geopolitical tensions.