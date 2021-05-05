India Fight Coronavirus: Third wave is inevitable, warns Centre’s Principal Scientific Advisor

NEW DELHI- A third wave of Covid infections is inevitable warned K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre

“A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. Vaccines are effective against current variants. New variants will arise all over the world and in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau. Immune evasive variants and those which lower or increase disease severity will arise going ahead,” he said.

“Scientists of India and all over the world are working to anticipate these kinds of variants and act against them rapidly by early warning and developing modified tools. It’s an intense research program, happening in India and abroad,” he added.

The government of India has come under severe criticism for downplaying the threat of the second wave and allowing (even participating) public gatherings and election rallies.