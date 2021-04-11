National

April 11, 2021
India crosses 11-lakh mark in active Covid-19 cases for first time: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI-   India continues to reel under the second wave of the pandemic, as its active COVID-19 cases breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time on April 11.

India’s total active caseload has increased to 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29% of the country’s total infections, said the Union Health Ministry. Moreover, a net increase of 61,456 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Five states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala- lead in the number of COVID-19 cases, cumulatively accounting for 70.82% of India’s active cases.

Out of the five states, Maharashtra occupies the top slot as it alone accounts for a big chunk of 48.57% of the total active caseload of the country, said the Ministry. Ten states meanwhile are registering a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and they are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Ministry pointed out that these states accounted for 80.92% of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise, the ministry said as 1,52,879 new cases of coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411, followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098, while Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,748 new cases.

April 11, 2021
