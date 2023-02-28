ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Dibang Multipurpose Project: India approves $3.9 billion Hydropower project near China border in Arunachal Pradesh

This project will be develop by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation ( NHPC ) Limited.

Last Updated: February 28, 2023
1 minute read
India approves Dibang Multipurpose Project near China border in Arunachal Pradesh
Story Highlights
  • The project's primary objective is to serve flood control and is based on storage. Once built, the 278-meter-tall dam will be India's tallest.

NEW DELHI-   India on Tuesday has approved the biggest hydro power project ever. The Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP) will be developed near the China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Due to the increasing demand of power, the government has decided to make this project. This project will be develop by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation ( NHPC ) Limited.

The 2,880-megawatt Dibang hydropower project is being built in the Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh on the Dibang River. It has received an approval for an estimated investment of 319 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) and is said to take approximately nine years to build.

The project is aiming for the construction of a 278m high Concrete Gravity Dam (above the deepest foundation level), 6 Nos. horseshoe-shaped head race tunnels of length varying from 300m to 600 m with 9 m diameter, an underground Power House, and 6 Nos. horseshoe-shaped tailrace tunnels of length varying from 320m to 470 m with 9m diameter.

The project’s primary objective is to serve flood control and is based on storage. Once built, the 278-meter-tall dam will be India’s tallest.

Related Articles

The government of Arunachal Pradesh will receive 1346.76 MU or 12% of the project’s cost after completion.

According to media report, Rs. 241 crores will be spent on the community and social development plan, Rs. 327 lakhs will be spent on a plan to safeguard the local people’s culture and identity.

Tags
Last Updated: February 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

APPSC paper Leak Case: Suspended APPSC official found dead

APPSC paper Leak Case: Suspended APPSC official found dead

Arunachal: CM holds a meeting with the Arunachal Olympic Association

Arunachal: CM holds a meeting with the Arunachal Olympic Association

Arunachal: Hindi writer Jumsi Siram receives Vishwa Hindi Samman

Arunachal: Hindi writer Jumsi Siram receives Vishwa Hindi Samman

Arunachal: JCANV submit representation against PAJSC's demand for 'Null and Void'

Arunachal: JCANV submit representation against PAJSC’s demand for ‘Null and Void’

Arunachal: Police bust Naga Rebels camp in Changlang

Arunachal: Police bust Naga Rebels camp in Changlang

Arunachal: Let us take SBM, JJM programmes on mission mode- DC Bamin Nime

Arunachal: Let us take SBM, JJM programmes on mission mode- DC Bamin Nime

Arunachal: President Murmu inaugurates exhibition on the unsung heroes at RGU

Arunachal: President Murmu inaugurates exhibition on the unsung heroes at RGU

President of India addresses the special session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

President of India addresses the special session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Make Arunachal Pradesh ‘a peaceful and progressive State’ : Governor

Make Arunachal Pradesh ‘a peaceful and progressive State’ : Governor

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Namsai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button