INDIA alliance will boycott 14 news anchors across nine TV news channels

NEW DELHI- The INDIA alliance will boycott 14 anchors across nine TV news channels to avoid their provocative Debates. The decision of coming up with a list of news anchors to be boycotted by the INDIA bloc leaders was taken at the first meeting of the INDIA coordination committee on Wednesday.

A day after the first coordination committee meeting on Wednesday, the INDIA bloc’s sub-group on media has issued a list of TV news anchors whose debates the opposition leaders will boycott. The decision of announcing a list of news anchors to be boycotted was taken during Wednesday’s meeting.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made the announcement at a press briefing following the meeting.

“The coordination committee authorised the sub-group on media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives,” he said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said,”All alliance parties will participate in the public meeting (to be held in Bhopal) and raise issues of price rise, unemployment and corruption. There was also consensus over the caste census. We have also authorised our media committee to release the list of TV anchors on whose shows leaders of our alliance parties won’t participate,”

“There are some anchors who conduct provocative debates. We’ll make a list of them and INDIA alliance partners will stop going to their shows”, Chadha later added

The first meeting of the coordination committee was held at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in New Delhi.

The boycotted channels will be “observed over the next few months” and the ban will be withdrawn “if there is improvement”, the committee member told media. “In case of no improvement, measures like ban on advertisements for these channels can also be adopted.”