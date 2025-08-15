Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour, gaiety across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh marked the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour as the state’s main function was held at Indira Gandhi Park (IG Park) in Itanagar. Chief Minister Pema Khandu hoisted the Tricolour, saluting the indomitable spirit of the nation and the resilience of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event began with the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. A grand parade was staged, featuring marching contingents from the Central Armed Police Forces, State Police, XI Nagaland Armed Police, and enthusiastic student groups from schools and colleges across the state.

Raj Bhawan- The 79th Independence Day of India was celebrated with pride and patriotic fervour at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 15th August 2025. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), hoisted the Tricolour, and received the Guard of Honour presented by the Echo Company of the 33rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, attached to Raj Bhavan. In his address, the Governor extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on this historic occasion. He remarked that India’s Independence Day marks the birth of the world’s largest democracy and paid tribute to the brave sons and daughters of India who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedom.

TAWANG- Along with the rest of the nation, Tawang district today celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. At the district headquarters, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering hoisted the National Flag amidst a mammoth gathering of people from all walks of life at the General Parade Ground, Tawang. In his address, Namgey Tsering paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters for their supreme sacrifice and also remembered the unsung heroes of the 1962 Indo-China War, extending heartfelt gratitude for their bravery. He acknowledged the contribution of former MLAs, leaders, and government officials towards the development of Tawang. Highlighting key initiatives under his leadership, he outlined developmental activities and welfare measures undertaken for the constituency. He encouraged educated unemployed youth to enhance their

LONGDING- Thangwang Wangham, MLA of the 59th Longding-Pumao Assembly Constituency, attended the event as Chief Guest and hoisted the national flag, marking the commencement of the celebrations. Addressing the gathering, HMLA spoke about the importance of achieving freedom not only from colonial rule but also from modern-day challenges such as superstition, drug abuse, and poverty. The Chief Guest announced several key projects in the pipeline for the district, including government accommodations for officials, an outdoor stadium with a 5,000 seating capacity, improved inter-state connectivity, comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, a new police station at Pumao Circle, and a women’s police station at Longding. He also assured that issues related to potable water and power supply is being addressed at the highest levels.

Ziro– The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Padi Yubbe Stadium, Ziro. MLA Hage Appa unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Guard of Honour, and addressed the gathering. In his speech, the MLA presented a report on his works and achievements for the constituency. He also donated plot of lands measuring 3000 sq.m each to Market Committees of Hapoli and Old Ziro for waste disposal management. The celebrations featured a vibrant cultural programme, including traditional dances, music, and a yoga display by school students.

YACHULI- The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at Yachuli, marked by a colourful parade, cultural performances, and vibrant community participation. In his address, the MLA of Keyi Panyor shared his ambitious goal of making the district the number one in South Asia and spoke about the upcoming Vision Plan 2040, which will be officially unveiled by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The MLA informed that after coming to power, he toured the entire district for three months and seven days to know and understand the ground realities. By listening to PRI leaders, students, womenfolk, elders, political activists, and officers, he shaped the Keyi Panyor Vision Plan 2040 — a people’s charter reflecting the needs, aspirations, and conviction of the citizens.

PASIGHAT- The 79th Independence Day was Celebrated with patriotic fervor at Outdoor stadium which was attended by Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao as Chief Guest and hoisted the national flag amidst the presence of Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang, Dy. Commissioner, Sonalika Jiwani, IGP Central Range, Hibu Tamang, Supt. of Police, Pankaj Lamba and others. Addressing the gathering, the Gao said this year’s Independence Day celebrations resonate with the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga and Vikshit Bharat. Reaffirming the government’s motto of Team Arunachal, the Gao stated that the State is moving towards building a vibrant and progressive Arunachal through a bottom-up planning approach. He informed that new youth policies have been notified and more than 2 Lakh families have been provided with cashless healthcare coverage.

TEZU– At Tezu in Lohit district, the celebrations were graced by Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA, 44th Tezu–Sunpura, as the Chief Guest. The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lohit, KN Damo, former minister Nakul Chai, DySP Maga Tago, heads of departments, and a large gathering of citizens. In his address, Dr. Chai paid homage to the sacrifices of the brave souls who fought for India’s freedom, recalling their invaluable contributions to the nation. He noted that Arunachal Pradesh, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, is steadily moving towards the vision of a Vikshit Arunachal by 2047. He cited a 166% growth in the state’s GSDP and a 384% increase in the State’s Own Resources in the past nine years, reflecting robust economic progress. Dr. Chai also spoke on various government initiatives in health, education, infrastructure, and women empowerment, including the CM Organ Transplant Scheme, the SHG revolution, and tapping green energy resources through hydropower for both electricity and employment generation.

