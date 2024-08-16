Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh celebrated 78th Independence Day with much fanfare as the tricolour was hoisted in all localities across the state and morning rallies (prabhat feris) were taken out.

Addressing the independence day celebration at Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that ” Our state is more than just a geographical entity; it is a solemn promise. A promise of unity, inclusive growth, and prosperity for every individual. We stand committed, as we always have, to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of every child, every youth, every woman, every farmer, and every family. This is not some distant vision but a concrete goal – a goal we will achieve through unwavering dedication, collaboration, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Our path of development involves breaking down barriers of identity, region, tribe, creed, and religion, as well as overcoming the challenges posed by our rugged terrain. Together, we shall rise and shine, embodying the true spirit of Arunachal Pradesh”.

RAJBHAWAN- The 78th Independence Day of India was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 15th August 2024. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), unfurled the National Flag and saluted it. The Echo Company of the 33rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, attached to Raj Bhavan, presented the Guard of Honour to mark the occasion.

In his address, the Governor extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on this historic occasion. He remarked that India’s Independence Day marks the birth of the world’s largest democracy and paid tribute to the brave sons and daughters of India who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedom.

TAWANG – 78th Independence day with strong patriotic fervour celebrated at Tawang. MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, hoisted national flag. Public in huge number from all walk of life gathered at general parade ground to celebrate the day. The soldiers from Indian army, SSB, NCC cadets,Scouts,Guides and cub bulbuls participated in the independence day parade. The patriotic dances songs and traditional cultural programmes added more colour to the celebration.

In his address to the gathering MLA, Tawang extended regards and wishes for the day. He paid tribute to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices and extended gratitude to border gaurding security forces, Commended the services being provided by Doctors,teachers,engineers and all the government employees for social and economic development of the area.

TARASSO– 14 Doimukh Assembly Constituency MLA Nabam Vivek hoisted the National flag at Taraso general ground on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations. This is the first time a legislator has participated in the National festival here and hoisted the National flag at Taraso. MLA Vivek while paying tributes to the freedom fighters said that ‘their sacrifices are a reminder that our independence is a priceless gift, one that must be cherished and safeguarded.” “As we celebrate this day, let us also reflect on our responsibilities as citizens of this great nation and contribute positively to our society and to build a nation that is inclusive, prosperous and peaceful.”

YUPIA– Papum Pare, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen hoisted the National flag during the 78th Independence Day celebration here at Yupia Head quaters on Thursday. Addressing the gathering DC Bomjen paid homage to the founding-fathers, freedom fighters, Army Personnel, Police and Para-military forces who have laid down their lives in the defense of our motherland and also remembered the millions of silent workers, working towards realizing the collective dream of a prosperous Arunachal and a self-reliant nation. He also conveyed his gratitude to all the Administrative Officers, District Head Officers, Central and State Govt. Officers/Officials, Police Officers, Para Military Forces for the successful conduct of simultaneous Elections to Parliament and State Assembly Constituencies.

ZIRO- Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa unfurled the national flag at the packed Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium during the 78th Independence Day celebration here yesterday. In his address, MLA Appa narrated the importance of Independence Day celebration and said freedom was precious which need to be vigilantly protected.

While acknowledging the efforts and contributions of the past political leaders of Ziro for shaping and chartering the growth and development of Ziro plateau, MLA Appa appealed to build Ziro as a ‘model district’. He appealed the District Administration, Police, work and line departments, NGO’s and people of Ziro to be ‘clean’ in their thoughts and deeds to achieve the target. Appa also urged for a ‘Clean & Green Ziro’ and ‘Garbage Free District’.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P, SP Keni Bagra, HoD’s, senior citizens, gaon buras and buris, school children and people from all walks of life attended the function.

LONGDING- Thangwang Wangham, MLA hoisted tricolor at Longding headquarter to commemorate 78th Indian dependence day. In his public address, MLA informed that construction of Police Station for Pumao Circle shall be initiated soon. Expressing the need of Women Police Station at Longding, proper road connectivity to Pumao Circle HQ and Arunachal-Nagaland inter-state boundary near Chatting Village, he asked the head of work departments to take necessary steps and assured his full support.

The event was marked by felicitation of unsung hero who sacrificed his live Nginu Massacre 1875, Handing over of commendation certificate to Chief of Khonsa Village for selflessly assisting state monitoring team during Diarrhea outbreak in Pongchau Circle, distribution of Commendation certificate to various officials of Education deparment and PHED, Longding by Chief Guest.

TEZU- 78th Independence was celebrated at Tezu, Lohit District with gaiety and prompt. The Chief Guest of the program was MLA 44th Tezu-Sunpura AC Dr Mohesh Chai. The program was attended by DC Shashvat Saurabh , Tage Halley District and Session Judge, Tumme Amo, SSP Tezu, ADC Tezu Kunal Yadav.

Speaking at the occasion MLA Mohesh Chai highlighted various schemes of the Govt of AP for the Development of Arunachal in general and Lohit District in particular. He said that he is committed to ensure a viksit Tezu-sunpura. He said that flood protection is one of the top most priority and efforts are being taken up seriously.