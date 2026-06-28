Incessant Rain Wreaks Havoc in East Siang; Roads, Bridges and Homes Damaged

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Incessant rainfall triggered by a cloudburst since Saturday night has caused widespread flooding across East Siang district and several other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, damaging roads, bridges, electric infrastructure, agricultural land and residential properties while severely disrupting normal life.

Among the worst-affected areas was the Sibo Korong River flowing through Pasighat township between the General Tani College (GTC)/Indira Gandhi Government College area and the main town. The swollen river overflowed its banks, washing away portions of local roads, causing riverbank erosion and damaging houses and other nearby properties.

Floodwaters also threatened a section of National Highway-13 between Raneghat Bridge and Ayeng village, where a sudden surge carrying large quantities of debris created a new flow channel towards the highway. The incident caused panic among commuters travelling to Mebo Sub-Division and eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

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According to local reports, the highway was saved from being washed away after Zila Parishad Member Bomken Tayeng voluntarily deployed heavy machinery and workers to divert the floodwater through an existing culvert, preventing further erosion of the road.

Road connectivity was also disrupted along the Raneghat–Bodak road after a landslide deposited large quantities of debris onto the carriageway. The obstruction was later cleared using excavators reportedly arranged by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, restoring traffic movement towards Upper Siang district.

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Elsewhere in the district, a portion of the Pasighat–Ledum–Tene Road near Remi village under Bilat Block was washed away by flash floods. Significant damage was also reported from Oyan under Ruksin Sub-Division, where roads, bridges, hotels and homestays were affected by the rising waters.

At Koyu and Kora (Korang), located along the East Siang–Lower Siang boundary, several bridges were washed away while floodwaters damaged numerous residential houses in adjoining villages.

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Residents reported prolonged disruption of daily life due to damaged roads, interrupted transportation and power outages caused by electric poles being uprooted or washed away. Many have urged the government to expedite restoration work, establish relief camps and implement long-term flood mitigation measures to reduce the impact of recurring disasters.

In view of the continuing adverse weather conditions, the East Siang District Administration has ordered the closure of all schools on June 29 and 30 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

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District authorities said they are closely monitoring the evolving situation and advised residents living near rivers and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant until water levels recede and restoration work is completed.

The latest flooding is part of a broader spell of monsoon-related disruptions affecting several districts across Arunachal Pradesh, where heavy rainfall has triggered landslides, damaged infrastructure and disrupted connectivity over the past few days.