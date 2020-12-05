Inaugral Session 240 Hrs GSDP “Propagation and Management of Bamboo” held at AUS 

Namsai: Inaugural programme of Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) on Bamboo Propagation and Management for 240 Hrs. was held at Seminar Hall at Arunachal University of Studies ( AUS ) , Namsai on 5th December 2020.

The programme is funded under GSDP Programmes by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF& CC), Govt. of India and placement of fund made with Arunachal Envis Hub, Deptt of Environment & Forests, Arunachal Pradesh.

ENVIS Hub has identified Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) Namsai as a prospect full partner in carrying out together different projects one of them being the “Value Addition & Marketing of NTFPs – Bamboo Craft” (14th Oct. to 23rd Dec. 2019).

18 nos. of students/ trainees has been identified for the programme under the selection programme made by the committee under Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai.

Augmenting the programme D. Dohu Robin in his address expressed integration of line departments like Industries, Agriculture, Horticulture, Textiles and Handicrafts and others to come up with plans for future way forward.

He further expressed his satisfaction to know that Arunachal University of Studies(AUS) Namsai was going to engage resource persons from Rainforest Institute, Jorhat and other good institute for impartation to the students.

The inaugural ceremony was successfully convened with the presence of the above said dignitaries along with a counselling session for the trainees.

The inaugural programme was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. O.P.Sharma, Arunachal University of Studies; D. Dohu Robin, Director Environment and Climate Change cum ENVIS Coordinator, DoEF Govt of Arunachal Pradesh; Dr. Rani Jha, Director of Science and Technology and Skill Development Programme Coordinator (Arunachal University of Studies); Kapil Bisht, Programme Coordinator (Arunachal University of Studies), Jumsor Rime, Assistant Director Textile and Handicraft Namsai; B.R. Dey, Assistant Director Industries Namsai; H.N.Dubey, Director Public Relation (Arunachal University of Studies); Dr. Chaowlani Manpoong, Resource Person and Assistant Professor (Agriculture), Arunachal University of Studies.