IMD weather Forecast : Heavy rain in northeast as monsoon starts to retreat

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh during the week.

Last Updated: September 30, 2024
GUWAHATI-   India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has forecast enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over northeastern parts of the country for the next 4-5 days.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over  Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh during the week.

The forecast indicates that Assam and Meghalaya will experience fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall throughout the week.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the next few days.

Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from October 2 to 4.

Odisha will see isolated heavy rain on September 29, while the rest of the northeastern states will continue to experience moderate rain throughout the week.

The weather department further said that no significant rainfall activity is likely over northwest and central parts of the country.

