IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

GUWAHATI- According to the India Meteorological Department IMD’s latest forecast, Rain and thunder activity may be seen in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast on Sunday (December 12), dry weather will prevail over most parts of the country.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Arunachal Pradesh on December 15 and 16, as well as in Lakshadweep on December 14 and 15.

IMD forecasts minimum temperatures in the range of 5-9 degrees Celsius over many parts of plains of northwest India during next 4-5 days. This includes most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan and west UP, and in some parts of east UP and north MP.

Many parts of eastern India will experience a steady drop in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days. There will be no substantial weather change thereafter. Similar minimal temperatures will prevail over the rest of the nation in the next 3-4 days.