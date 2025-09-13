Arunachal

IMD Issues Alerts as Heavy Rainfall to Lash Arunachal Pradesh

According to the IMD bulletin, widespread showers with thunderstorms are expected across the state, with the intensity likely to escalate from Sunday through Monda

Last Updated: 13/09/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 4–5 days.

According to the IMD bulletin, widespread showers with thunderstorms are expected across the state, with the intensity likely to escalate from Sunday through Monday.

Districts including Upper Subansiri, Siang belt, West Kameng, Tawang, Lohit, Anjaw, and parts of Lower Dibang Valley have been placed under a Red warning, indicating a high risk of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging.

Other districts such as Papum Pare, East Kameng, Namsai, and Changlang remain under an Orange alert, while several others including Kurung Kumey, Lower Siang, and Longding are on Yellow watch.

The IMD has cautioned residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, as road blockages and flooding are possible in several pockets.

On Tuesday, rainfall activity is expected to continue, though with reduced intensity. Still, heavy downpours have been forecast for East Kameng, West Kameng, Papum Pare, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, and Longding districts, keeping them under an Orange alert.

Authorities have advised people to stay prepared, while disaster management teams have been asked to remain on standby to tackle emergencies.

