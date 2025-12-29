IMD Forecasts Snowfall in Arunachal’s Higher Reaches

Arunachal

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall over higher elevations of Arunachal Pradesh, with cold and foggy conditions elsewhere.

ITANAGAR-  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast cold weather conditions across Arunachal Pradesh, with light snowfall likely over higher reaches of the state during the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, isolated light snowfall is expected in high-altitude districts, including Tawang, parts of West Kameng and Upper Siang, owing to prevailing winter conditions and moisture incursion into the eastern Himalayan region.

In lower and mid-altitude areas, including Itanagar, Naharlagun and Pasighat, the IMD has predicted dry but cold conditions, with dense to moderate fog likely during early morning and late night hours, especially in river valleys and low-lying areas.

Minimum temperatures across hill districts are expected to remain near or below freezing point, while daytime temperatures will stay low, intensifying the cold wave-like conditions. The IMD has advised residents in higher elevations to remain cautious, particularly during night and early morning hours.

Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, with no significant rainfall forecast for the plains. However, frost and icy road conditions may occur in snow-prone areas, which could affect road connectivity in high-altitude passes.

The weather department has advised travellers, tourists and commuters in hilly regions to stay updated with local forecasts and follow advisories issued by district administrations. No severe weather warning has been issued so far, but monitoring continues due to winter variability.

