IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Arunachal Districts From September 15

ITANAGAR- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh from September 15, with weather activity expected to continue over parts of the state during the next five days.

According to the district-wise weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar on Monday, Tuesday is expected to see rain and thunderstorms across a relatively large number of districts.

The affected districts are Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Papum Pare, Tirap and Longding.

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The weather activity is expected to become more concentrated on Wednesday, when rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kamle, Tirap and Longding districts.

On Thursday, the forecast indicates rain and thunderstorms in East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap districts, according to the district-wise warning map issued by the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar.

The weather is expected to remain comparatively less active on Friday, although rain and thunderstorms are still likely in East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap.

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The five-day forecast indicates that while the intensity and geographical spread of the weather activity may vary from day to day, several parts of Arunachal Pradesh are likely to remain affected by rain and thunderstorms through Friday.

Residents in the forecast areas may therefore need to remain attentive to further weather updates, particularly while planning travel and outdoor activities during periods of thunderstorms.