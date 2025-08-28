IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

GUWAHATI- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers across Assam and other northeastern states until September 2, 2025.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has urged residents of flood-prone and landslide-susceptible areas to remain vigilant, warning of localized flooding, waterlogging, and potential disruptions to daily life.

According to the IMD, the ongoing monsoon activity is driven by a monsoon trough extending from northwest India to the northeast Bay of Bengal along with a weakened cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam. These factors are expected to sustain the wet spell across the region.

Also Read- Finger Millet Field Days Boost Adoption of High-Yielding Varieties in Lungla Subdivision

State-wise Forecast:

Assam: Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers likely in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Hailakandi. Guwahati may face intermittent showers, risking artificial flooding in low-lying areas such as Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, and Rukminigaon. Temperatures may remain 3–5°C above normal, adding to hot and humid conditions.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers likely in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Hailakandi. Guwahati may face intermittent showers, risking artificial flooding in low-lying areas such as Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, and Rukminigaon. Temperatures may remain 3–5°C above normal, adding to hot and humid conditions. Meghalaya: Moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy showers possible, particularly on August 30–31, in areas like Mawsynram and Sohra, increasing the risk of landslides.

Moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy showers possible, particularly on August 30–31, in areas like Mawsynram and Sohra, increasing the risk of landslides. Arunachal Pradesh: Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in higher-altitude regions.

Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in higher-altitude regions. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura: Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers in Nagaland and Mizoram. Tripura may see lighter rains but is likely to face thunderstorms.

Also Read- Mechukha Trout Quest 2025 Sets New National Record with 105 Catches on Yargyap Chu River

Recent Rainfall Observations (Past 24 Hours):

Algapur (Hailakandi): 19 cm

AP Ghat (Cachar): 18 cm

Silchar (Cachar): 14 cm

Karimganj (Sribhumi): 11 cm

Aie NH Xing (Bongaigaon): 10 cm

These figures reflect the intensity of the ongoing wet spell, particularly in southern and eastern Assam, where waterlogging in towns and urban centers has already been reported.

Temperature Trends:

Despite rainfall, maximum temperatures remain above normal across Assam:

Guwahati: 35.6°C

Dibrugarh: 28.4°C

Jorhat: 30°C

North Lakhimpur: 30.4°C

The combination of elevated temperatures and high humidity is expected to create discomfort, particularly in urban areas.

Authorities have advised citizens to exercise caution in vulnerable areas, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers, and keep emergency supplies ready.