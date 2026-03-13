IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Northeast on Mar 14

GUWAHATI- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on March 14, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of Northeast India.

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin, heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely in isolated areas of the three states. The rainfall is associated with moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal and an upper-air cyclonic circulation affecting the region.

The department has issued an orange alert, advising residents to remain prepared for adverse weather conditions.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected at isolated places across the region. Similar weather conditions may extend to Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Across the wider Northeast, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely.

In the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh, rainfall and snowfall are expected to continue until March 15, which could affect mountainous areas with slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as heavy rainfall may trigger localised flooding, landslides, power disruptions and travel delays in vulnerable areas.