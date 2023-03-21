ADVERTISMENT
IMD forecast Heavy rainfall to Northeast India over next 48 hrs

Northwest India, however, is likely to see a decrease in rainfall activity over the next two days, with a fresh spell of rain from Thursday.

GUWAHATI- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam,  Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per IMD, in East and Northeast India, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely to continue over West Bengal and Sikkim and Northeast India during 20-23 March.

The weather office has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during 20th-22nd; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 20th-21st March.

Northwest India, however, is likely to see a decrease in rainfall activity over the next two days, with a fresh spell of rain from Thursday.

IMD Mumbai has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours.

