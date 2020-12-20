IMC Polls: Tame Phasang holds foot march on last day of campaign

NAHARLAGUN : Tame Phasang, BJP candidate from Ward no-17 for Itanagar Municipal polls, on Sunday , the last day of poll campaign hold a foot march and urged the residents to elect him.

Latter, addressing a election meeting , BJP candidate Tame Phasang said whatever is possible will do for the people of Ward no- 17 and people of capital.

He also assured the gathering to work for the people and urge upon the voters to elect him and give him a chance to work for the people.

Senior BJP leader State Organising Secretary Anant Narayan Mishra addressing an election meeting at Naharlagun in favour of Tame Phasang of Ward No-17 appeal the voters to elect BJP candidate for paving development process in faster than before.

Mishra said that BJP is rulling in centre and here in state has been doing it’s best effort in all round development. If BJP candidates are elected they will be able to coordinate the state government and several schemes for development and welfare of public will be smoothly streamline.

He also highlighted several important schemes undertaken by BJP government in state and will continue to do if the people elect the BJP. He said.

Unopposed Corporetor Tarh Nachung, Kipa Takum, Campaign Chairman Techi Tolu, Techi Peko, among other also address the gathering.