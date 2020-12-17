IMC Polls: Elect genuine and right candidate- Nabam Tuki

NAHARLAGUN: Former Chief Minister and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki today urge upon the voters of capital complex to vote for genuine and right candidate as your copartner of Itanagar Municipal corporation (IMC) polls .

Addressing a election rally here at Mela ground today in favour of Dugi Johny, the APCC President Nabam Tuki said election is a festival of democracy and everybody need to take part. Making unopposed is a not a good trend in democracy and eve body and genuine voter has right to take part and participate. He said due to horridly declared local body poll the congress could not field candidates in all the assembly constituency of all the district. Tuki said.

He alleged Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) for seizure of Congress candidates from various districts and constituencies during nominations file through which several making the candidates unopposed.

To win the both ensuing Panchayati Raj and Municipal elections saffron government in the state are playing politics. Is not good for healthy democracy. Tuki said.

“According to the report received from various districts, to win the elections unopposed, they (BJP) forcefully compelled congress candidates to withdraw from filing nomination,” he said.

By observing the up-coming celebrations in the month of December 2020 and above all amidst the COVID – 19 pandemic, as usual the election could have been conducted in the month of April and May 2021, but the ruling government did not give any heed to the proposal placed during all party meeting which was called by state legislative assembly, he lamented.

“Sources claimed that the huge amount are pumped in every sectors/colonies” said Tuki. However he also appealed to the populace of the state to mandate their valuable vote to the capable and genuine candidates by not getting entice towards the money.

Former MLA Dugi Tajik, APCC General Secretary Tamchi Tahar, Spokesperson Toko Mina, CCC President Yumlam Achung, IMC Candidate Dugi Johny among other senior member of the part address the rally.

The APCC sources inform that the APCC president is expected to address several party campaign rally in three ward of IMC where the congress candidates are lock in the local poll battle.