IMAAP supports IMA decision to observe “White Alert” on April 22

Itanagar

The Indian Medical Association, Arunachal Chapter ( IMA AP ) has extend full support to the decision taken by Indian Medical Association ( IMA ) to observe ‘White Alert’ on 22 April, 2020 at 9 PM.

All the doctors and other healthcare workers of the state including nurses, technical assistants, lab technicians, etc will light a candle in hospitals and homes as a protest to ostracization and violence against doctors and medical personnels even during this ongoing pandemic.

“Doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry and residence in the wake of COVID-19 at various part of the country. We are risking our lives and going out so that the public at large can stay at home and be safe.

Till date, 4 doctors viz Dr Lakshmi Narayana, Dr Simon Hercules, Dr John L Sailo and Dr Jaya Mohan have already lost their lives in the line of duty.

To add more to our woes, there have been incidence of protests by public denying their cremation and burial. This is the last straw that IMA can bear”, said Dr Lobsang Tsetim, President, IMA AP.

“What we want is a strong central law against violence on doctors and hospitals. We will go ahead with the ‘Black Day’ declaration on 23rd April. All the doctors in the state will be working wearing black badges”, he added.