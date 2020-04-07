IMA expresses concern over that cases may rise when stranded Arunachalees starts coming back to home state.

Itanagar

The Indian Medical Association ( IMA ) state unit president Dr Lobsang Tsetim expressed concern over the situation may rise when those Arunchalee stranded out side state, will start returning to their home state. Talking to media Dr Lobsang has urged the authorities to draw a proper plan to deal with that situation which is very sensitive and will have to handle properly.

“We are all worried for our near and dear ones stranded in various parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown. The government as well as various community based organizations is making effort to help them. We need to work out a proper quarantine measures before they arrive,” he said

Further Dr Lobsang suggested that the after over the lockdown, Arunachalees who are residing at Maharshtra, Delhi or other covid-19 effected state will start coming back to their home, and they should be kept in the govt run quarantine centres at any cost. If they will not properly quarantined, and allow for home quarantine, then all the hard work at present , the govt machineries is doing may go in vain, Dr Lobsang said.

Further he shared that IMA state unit is closely working with the district health authorities. “We are going to various colonies to spread the knowledge about COVID 19. We have tied up with district health authorities and helping in quarantine activities too,” said Dr Lobang.

He urged people to not to panic and follow the health advisories to keep themselves safe. “All should stay home as the social distancing is the biggest weapon to stop the spread of Covid 19. The citizens should take this Virus seriously and strictly adhere to the advisories,” he added.