IMA-AP suggests various measures for those who are stranded outside state

Itanagar

Indian Medical Association state unit on Monday suggested various measures for flattening the curve of COVID-19 spread in the state while also resuming economic activity once after lockdown ends.

Briefing media, IMA-AP unit Vice president Dr. Kesang Thongdok appreciated the state government’s decision to brought back those stranded students languishing in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic in major cities of other parts of country.

Dr. Thongdok suggested that the state should be well prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of the onward spread of Covid -19 infection, etc.

Thongdok opined that while transporting back those stranded students from the red zone area the government must look into the following key considerations in order to ensure the wellbeing of front line fighters and the public as a whole.

In addition, Thongdok also suggested for initiating measures aimed at bolstering state preparedness capacities and equipped health personnel with needed supplies to tackle a possible outbreak of the disease after the lockdown phase ends.

He also suggested that trained personnel should be deputed for the early detection and initial evaluation of cases and health officials must be equipped with the needed supplies.

Hundreds of students and others from Arunachal have been stranded in major cities across India amid lockdowns and travel disruptions due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

The central government earlier announced a lockdown, declaring holidays for all educational institutions and closure of places thronged by the public in large numbers such as liquor bars, theatres, malls, etc

State Unit President Dr. Lobasng Tsetim also address the media and spoke on need of several dos and donts for the family members and parents as well as state government and districta administration for conducting of testing facility, proper quarantine facility and other issues as per guidelines of the health department and the government from time to time for the welfare of the people and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

And in the capital comes, the DA imposed 144 CrPC restricting gathering of more than 2 people till April 14 from every day 3:00 pm up to 8:00 am morning.