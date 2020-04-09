IMA-AP distributes 1500 mask during "Mask for All" campaign

Naharlagun

The volunteers of Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh state unit (IMA-AP) during its campaign ‘MASK for ALL ’ on Thursday distributed hand made mask to the people of twin capital city.

During their campaign they visited different colonies including Nyokum Lapang , RK Mission area , Borum, Tarajuli, Tikdo, Yupia and Doimukh etc.

The IMA team comprising of Dr Jego Ori Honorary secretary and Dr Minggam Pertin Joint Secretary with volunteers of Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society spread awareness about the masks. They also distributed more than 1500 masks to the public.

On their way, masks were also distributed at various checking points for police personnel on duty and to those who were seen without mask on its way.

“We are very thankful to all those individuals, NGOs and Self help groups for donating masks in support of this campaign,” said Dr Jego Ori. Secretary.

Dr Minggam Pertin expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for extending full support to IMA in this fight against COVID 19.

We are pumped up and our spirits are high, he added. The team also gave awareness regarding health consultation and urged people to maintain social distancing and remain at home during the lockdown period for their own as well as safety of family members.