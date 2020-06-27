IJU expresses concern over UP govt approach towards Journalists writing articles against the govt

Itanagar- The Indian Journalist Union (IJU) on Friday held its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting online given the current pandemic scenario, which was participated by respective from the state journalists’ unions. Thirteen states took part in the virtual NEC meeting.

Chairing the virtual NEC meeting, IJU President Geetartha Pathak informed that due to pandemic situation the IJU leadership had chosen for an online NEC meeting. Expressing concern over the repressive approach being adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government towards journalists who are writing critical articles against the government, Pathak sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh state unit on the atrocities against journalists.

Asserting that the IJU cannot function or even exist without the active involvement of respective state unions, the IJU president suggested that the respective state units raise its voice against the oppressor so that the issue can be pursued by the national team at the national level.

IJU Secretary General Sabina Inderjit expressed displeasure over UP state union for not taking up the issue even after Yogi Adityanath government targeting the journalists reporting against his government. She said that IJU can function effectively only if the federal units are functioning effectively, urging UP unit to be proactive on the ground.

The journalist body also discussed the widespread laying off journalists across the country by media houses, and resolved to write to the Prime Minister Office for announcing financial packages for the media houses in the country which are genuinely affected by the pandemic. IJU cited that in many European countries, the government has announced special packages for the media houses so that journalists may not lose their jobs.

Participating in the miscellaneous discussion, IJU NEC member from Arunachal Pradesh Taya Bagang has proposed for state-to-state exposure tour when pandemic situation gets normalised to give a platform to young journalists to learn about functioning of union.