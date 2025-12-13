IIM Ahmedabad Shodhyatra Team Meets Arunachal Governor

ITANAGR- A delegation from IIM Ahmedabad’s Shodhyatra, led by Professor Anil K. Gupta, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The interaction focused on the State’s grassroots innovation ecosystem, traditional knowledge systems and opportunities for inclusive economic growth.

Professor Gupta, who recently undertook the Shodhyatra across parts of Arunachal Pradesh, shared observations drawn from interactions with farmers, artisans, traditional healers, youth and community leaders. He highlighted the State’s ecological richness, cultural diversity and untapped innovation potential, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Members of the delegation shared their field experiences from villages in East Kameng district, pointing to challenges related to government school infrastructure, evolving farming patterns and the need to systematically document and harness traditional knowledge, including the use of medicinal plants.

The Governor observed that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are exceptionally enterprising and forward-looking. He encouraged Professor Gupta and his team to develop practical business, marketing and financial models that could guide aspiring entrepreneurs and respond to the growing ambitions of the State’s youth. Such frameworks, he said, would help transform innovative ideas into sustainable enterprises and contribute to long-term economic growth.

Drawing from his recent interactions with over 100 Self-Help Groups at Raj Bhavan, the Governor noted that community members — particularly women — demonstrate strong skills in agriculture, horticulture, handloom and handicrafts.

However, he emphasised that focused support is needed in branding, packaging and market linkage to ensure that products reach wider markets and receive fair value.

He further urged the visiting experts to contribute to strategic ecological conservation efforts, stressing that protecting Arunachal Pradesh’s natural environment is essential for safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring intergenerational well-being.

Professor Anamika Dey, research scholar Deepak Sharma and other selected researchers accompanied Professor Gupta during the meeting.